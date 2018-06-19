Leopold Community Nights
Aldo Leopold Park 2906 Traceway Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Join the Fitchburg Public Library on Tuesday evenings for Leopold Community Nights at Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Dr. Held from 5-7 pm, there will be activities for the whole family - food, sports, arts & crafts, BINGO & much more. All are welcome. Every week on Tuesday from June 19, 2018 - July 31, 2018.
Info
Aldo Leopold Park 2906 Traceway Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family