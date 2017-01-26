× Expand Les Cougars

press release: Come be part of our annual Les Cougars Valentine's Day show that has become a local yearly hit, and the place to be to celebrate all that is love!! This V-Day we will paying a lovely homage to all of our favorite icons who sadly passed in 2016.

We will be honoring greats such as Bowie, Prince, George Michael, Pete Burns, Leonard Cohen, etc., and even doing some skits in memoriam of all the great actors that have passed as well.

If you haven't been to a Les Cougars Valentine's Day show yet, you do not want to miss out! This is the PERFECT date night, girls night out, and everything in between. So please join us and spread the love this Valentine's Day!

There will be VIP tables available:

Table of 2 -$40 (This includes a private table with a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 2 passes to the show)

Table of 4-$65 (This includes a private table with 2 bottles of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 4 passes to the show)

Table of 6- $90 (This includes a private table with with 3 bottles of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 6 passes to the show)

Doors at 7:30 pm; show starts PROMPTLY at 8 pm. $8 COVER