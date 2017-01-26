Les Cougars

Google Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00

Buy tickets

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come be part of our annual Les Cougars Valentine's Day show that has become a local yearly hit, and the place to be to celebrate all that is love!! This V-Day we will paying a lovely homage to all of our favorite icons who sadly passed in 2016. 

We will be honoring greats such as Bowie, Prince, George Michael, Pete Burns, Leonard Cohen, etc., and even doing some skits in memoriam of all the great actors that have passed as well.

If you haven't been to a Les Cougars Valentine's Day show yet, you do not want to miss out! This is the PERFECT date night, girls night out, and everything in between. So please join us and spread the love this Valentine's Day!

There will be VIP tables available:

Table of 2 -$40 (This includes a private table with a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 2 passes to the show)

Table of 4-$65 (This includes a private table with 2 bottles of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 4 passes to the show)

Table of 6- $90 (This includes a private table with with 3 bottles of champagne, a box of chocolates, and 6 passes to the show)

Doors at 7:30 pm; show starts PROMPTLY at 8 pm. $8 COVER

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-268-1122

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Les Cougars - 2017-02-14 19:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer