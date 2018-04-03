Les Miserables

press release:

Tuesday, April 3 – Sunday, April 8 | OH

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from its acclaimed Broadway return. Featuring the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars," “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. “Les Miz is born again!” (NY1). Meet the Artist immediately following the Thursday evening performance. Community Partner: SupraNet Communciations, Inc.

Tuesday, Apr 3 7:30pm

Wednesday, Apr 4 7:30pm

Thursday, Apr 5 7:30pm

Friday, Apr 6 8:00pm

Saturday, Apr 7 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, Apr 8 1:00pm & 6:30pm