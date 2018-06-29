Leslie Zantow

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Drawings, 6/29-8/29, University Hospital first floor G5/1 corridor.

press release: Leslie Zantow is a nationally recognized equine and animal artist. She is known for her imaginative animal paintings and her carefully rendered equine drawings. Leslie grew up in rural Wisconsin and has always thought of herself as an artist. She has her BA in Art from UW Whitewater. Her work is influenced by her experience working with animals and her observation of them in nature.

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
