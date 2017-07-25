Less Stress and More Motivation

press release:

Stress is a leading cause of many health-related issues. We’ve all experienced stress, and now you can learn how to manage it at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, July 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. Janet Nodorft, Certified Wellness Coach, Certified Worksite Wellness Specialist, and the owner of Blue Jewel Coaching, LLC, will discuss how to reduce stress by taking effective actions to look, feel, and be a better person.

This presentation is free and open to the public.