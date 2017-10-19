× Expand http://lesserlakestrio.com/ Lesser Lakes Trio

press release Lesser Lakes trio is a collaborative venture born from the restless searching of three sonic storytellers. As the namesake holds, there is something timeless and haunting in a waterway whose path skirts the larger bodies for more subtle divergencies, defying where gravity would cause most to rest. Jamie, Devin, and John’s singular goal in this trio is to speak a regional riddle that unlocks a universal desire for musician and audience alike; to feel the wonder of it all. Free.