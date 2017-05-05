× Expand Detail of work by Lester Dore.

press release: Fri. May 5th 5:00 pm Yellow Rose Gallery (122 State St.) Opening Reception for Lester Dore’s 50 Years of Graphic Art Show! Enjoy offset lithography, stone lithography, woodcut, wood engraving, steel engraving, etching, aquatint, and drypoint. From the artist’s description: “This is because I believe, as did the artists of the Taller Grafica Popular, the Mexican revolutionary art collective begun in the 1930s, and ASARO, the Mexican revolutionary art collective forged in the teacher's strike and peoples' rebellion in Oaxaca in 2006, that prints are the most democratic medium. You will see, besides the political work, graphic art made to serve the communities I've been part of, and in my most recent work, the prints and drawings I've made of landscapes and other natural phenomena--the work I do that helps me stay centered and cognizant of our interbeing with Mother Earth.” The show will remain up until the end of May.