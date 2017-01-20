press release: Join us for the opening reception on Saturday, February 18 from 1-3:00 pm.

Can visual art be taught through radio? The producers of WHA’s “Let’s Draw” program thought so. Through pioneering on-air lessons, "Let's Draw" brought art education to schoolchildren throughout Wisconsin from 1936 to 1970. This exhibit combines a look at the historic "Let’s Draw" program with the work of six contemporary Wisconsin artists who have very diverse approaches to drawing.

"Let’s Draw" was developed by Wisconsin’s own WHA (now Wisconsin Public Radio) as part of the station’s School of the Air program. These weekly broadcasts wove together stories, dramatic readings, music, and instruction into lively half-hour programs that brought art lessons to rural and underserved communities around the state. The driving force behind Let’s Draw, James Schwalbach, emphasized originality and free expression. Schwalbach’s mantras were "We do not copy" and “Art is fun,” and he urged students to “Sit up straight, hold the crayon loosely, and swing your whole arm with a great big grin on your face.” After introducing each’s week’s theme, Schwalbach would say “There’s that big sheet of paper, and you’re just full of ideas, so let’s draw!”

In keeping with Schwalbach’s emphasis on individual creativity, this exhibition also includes work by six Wisconsin artists whose drawing styles couldn’t be more different: Emily Belknap (Cedarburg), Tony Conrad (Appleton), Nina Ghanbarzadeh (New Berlin), Lee Mothes (Kaukauna), Zach Mory (Milwaukee), and Katie Ries (Manitowoc). Their work ranges from tightly drawn realist landscape imagery (Mothes and Belknap) and loose "field note" sketches (Ries) to finely textured, large-scale abstraction (Conrad and Mory) and fluid images built up with calligraphic script (Ghanbarzadeh).

Let’s Draw will include archival photographs, transcripts, teachers’ guides, drawings, and an interactive station where visitors can listen and follow along with an original Let's Draw lesson. Several of the artists in the exhibition will script and record an audio art lesson of their own with the help of Wisconsin Public Radio producer Erika Janik. These lessons will be available to hear in the gallery and on the web at wisconsinacademy.org/gallery.

Let’s Draw is presented in partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio in celebration of WHA/WPR’s centennial year, and curated by Jody Clowes, director of the James Watrous Gallery. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Dane Arts, with additional funding from the Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, and the Endres Mfg. Co. Foundation. The James Watrous Gallery also receives ongoing support from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the members of the nonprofit Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters