Let's Get Social!

press release: Social media for photographers -- platform overview, tips, and discussion

Join us for PhotoMidwest’s July Third Thursday topic - social media. We'll talk about the basics of social media platforms available and how photographers can make the most of these tools for sharing their work and growing their following. Whether you're only dabbling in the shallow end of the social media pool or swimming strong, constant laps you're likely to walk away with a new appreciation for social media and some tips and tricks for making the most of your online social brand.

Gena Larson, Instagram account manager for PhotoMidwest, will lead the discussion.

This is one of PhotoMidwest's free Third Thursdays presentations. ADA accessible..