Let's Move

A fun and active fitness class for children ages 18 months to five years and their parent or caregiver. Learn songs, games, and exercises that can be used on a daily basis. Mindfulness, wellness, and self-esteem are also emphasized. Teacher Venus Washington, owner of R U Fit Fitness Company, is excited to share her tips and knowledge with you! Register for the three-week session (Nov. 2-Nov. 16) by phone at 246-4548 or online at http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org.