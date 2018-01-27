press release: Presented by Seeds of Peace Madison: About what? Social Justice. What does it mean? What does it look like in today's complex social and political climate?

Come. Let's talk about it. All are welcome.

Saturday, January 27, 9:30 AM to Noon, Monona United Methodist Church (at the corner of Nichols and Midmoor in Monona)

9:30 AM: coffee, tea and treats

10:00 to Noon: large and small group conversations Seeds of Peace Madison is a coalition of progressive faith communities who are working together to help alleviate suffering, injustice, and poverty on the east side of Madison.