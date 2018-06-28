press release:

Please join us for our June Program Meeting for a panel discussion on what you can expect as a loved one, family member, and/or person affected by mental illness when law enforcement is called. Featuring panelists Peter Rossmeisl, Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, , and Officer Andy Naylor, our goal is to provide tools for coping during a crisis, what one should expect from law enforcement, and how to communicate clearly and effectively during what can be a very stressful situation.

June 28, 2018, 5:30-6:30pm, United Way Building, Evjue A & B, 2059 Atwood Ave.

Free event but registration is appreciated. Call 608-249-7188 to let us know you’ll be there!

The “Let’s Talk About It” program series is aimed at addressing community issues impacting people affected by mental illness in Dane County. Each meeting focuses on different issues, from policy to research to increasing awareness. The meetings are designed to give members and the community the opportunity to provide input and engage in open dialogue.