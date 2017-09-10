press release: Community. Art. Conversation. GREAT Cause.

Sunday, September 10, 3-7PM, 702wi

“Let’s Talk About It” is an art show for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month/Day in September (September 10th being the official awareness day)!

The event will be focused on suicide specifically in youth and young adults. 12 artists will each create pieces representative of the difficulties they faced in middle school and high school - a time when emotion regulation becomes difficult, bullying and "othering" is part of the norm, exploration of identities becomes a major part of your experience, and people often begin to experience thoughts of suicide, depression and self-harm. Artists will be in attendance and a part of the conversation about mental health and suicide awareness and prevention alongside leaders from organizations working to create awareness and works towards prevention in the community at large. We will also be bringing in a spoken word performance with artists having the opportunity to share pieces of their story through their words and/or music as well as will host a round table discussion for people to ask questions, share their thoughts, experiences and concerns and talk about how we come together as a community to support people affected by suicide. More info to come soon!!!

- Spoken Word performance to begin at 4PM

- Round Table/Panel Discussion to begin at 5:30PM

Entry Fee: $5.00 with 50% of proceeds going to Hopeline the text support line (24/7) that serves a lot of youth and young adults in WI who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, self harm and mental health crises.

Refreshments: We will have food and non-alcoholic drinks available for people and will have information from mental health and suicide prevention agencies available on site as well.

Suicide Prevention & Awareness Resources:

- HOPELINE: http:// centerforsuicideawareness.org/ services/hopeline/about.html

- Suicide Prevention Hotline: https:// suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/

- Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org/

What's Our Why?