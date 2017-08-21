Letterpress Printing Demonstration

press release: Communication is so important to us every day. When we hear the word “communication” we usually think of texting, social media, computers and the Internet… but imagine using wood to communicate. More specifically, wood type combined with ink, paper and a press to create printed messages.

Long before computers, television or radio existed, wood and metal type was used to create posters, signs, newspapers and book pages. To help you better understand the process of letterpress printing, Jim Moran, Director of the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum in Two Rivers, WI, will introduce you to wood type.

A printing demonstration will follow, and each attendee will take home a FREE commemorative postcard that has been letterpress printed!*

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street). This program is part of Downtown Madison BID’s “Summer in YOUR City” programming.