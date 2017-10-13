Produced by Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company

Friday, October 13th, 2017 7pm

Letters Home puts the recent wars in Afghanistan & Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in those countries. The production is inspired by the New York Times Op-Ed Article “The Things They Wrote” and the subsequent HBO documentary “Last Letters Home.”

Without politicizing, the play gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier’s experience, defining patriotism and what it means to serve our country through acts of bravery, compassion and brotherhood.