Letters Home
Griffin Theatre Company
River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Produced by Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company
Friday, October 13th, 2017 7pm
Letters Home puts the recent wars in Afghanistan & Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in those countries. The production is inspired by the New York Times Op-Ed Article “The Things They Wrote” and the subsequent HBO documentary “Last Letters Home.”
Without politicizing, the play gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier’s experience, defining patriotism and what it means to serve our country through acts of bravery, compassion and brotherhood.