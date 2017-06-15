Letting All Sides of the Box Fall Away

press release: Life has deeper meaning when you let yourself dream. And not to mention, it’s usually more fun when you can take action on that dream. But let’s be real, it’s tough to formulate that dream, much less have a plan to pursue it. Often, we’re confined in a tight box by our fears and limiting thoughts. If you are tired of being boxed in with not much room to move, come spend an evening with Vida Groman as she shares with you how to let the sides of your limiting box down so you can find the room to dream big and move forward in your life.