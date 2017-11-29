LGBT Campus Center Name Change

press release:Proposed Name Change for the LGBT Campus Center

 The staff of the LGBTCC are very pleased to announce a name change proposal for the LGBT Campus Center, to launch throughout 2018: Gender and Sexuality Spectrum Center. We are excited to share our materials with you and hear your feedback about this change!

Please check out the below and get your voice heard:

- Full proposal report, including rationale and FAQ

- Drop-in feedback sessions, refreshments provided:

   - Wednesday, November 29, 4:30-6:00pm, LGBTCC

   - Tuesday, December 5, 1:00-2:30pm, LGBTCC

   - Thursday, December 7, 11:30-1:00pm, MSC Classroom

 Thank you for your continued commitment to our work, space, and community. We couldn’t do it without you!

