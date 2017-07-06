RSVP for LGBT+ Discrimination and the Psychological Impact

press release:

Thursday, July 13, 11:30am-12:30pm, HotelRED, 1501 Monroe Street

Many from the LGBT+ community experience daily discrimination that can last their lifetime. This level of discrimination can have detrimental effects on a person, from relationships to work performance. Join OPEN and our guest speaker, Dr. William Hutter, for a presentation that will bring to light some of the ways the LGBT+ community experiences discrimination, possibly subsequent mental health issues, and how to minimize workplace discrimination.

Dr. William Hutter is the Associate Dean of the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at Edgewood College and has a private practice in downtown Madison at Harmonia: Madison Center for Psychotherapy. He has a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in the State of Wisconsin. Dr. Hutter's clinical focus has included the LGBT+ community, underserved populations, including issues related to culture and immigration; as well as the forensic population, working with both the NGRI (Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity) and with sexual offenders. He has presented on the topics of suicide awareness and prevention and cultural humility around the state of Wisconsin and in the Chicagoland area.