LGBTQ Ally Training Program

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Presented by Madison NOW, Conducted by Outreach

Wednesday, November 1, 6-8 pm, Hawthorne Public Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

Cost: Free. Please register here.

The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) is happy to provide this training at no cost to everyone who cares about creating a safe, positive and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ community.

Conducted by Outreach, as a result of this training, participants will:

  • Gain familiarity with commonly used terms within the LGBTQ community.
  • Understand the developmental needs for those coming out as LGBTQ.- Engage in dialogue about how to be an effective, proactive ally to the LGBTQ community.
  • Receive information on local, regional and national resources about Allyhood and the LGBTQ community.
  • Learn how attacks on women's reproductive healthcare hurt the transgender community.

Organizations wishing to support us in making this event free for attendees should contact Lindsay@LindsayLemmer.com. Your generosity will be noted at the event.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Interests
