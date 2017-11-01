LGBTQ Ally Training Program

press release: Presented by Madison NOW, Conducted by Outreach

Wednesday, November 1, 6-8 pm, Hawthorne Public Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) is happy to provide this training at no cost to everyone who cares about creating a safe, positive and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ community.

Conducted by Outreach, as a result of this training, participants will:

Gain familiarity with commonly used terms within the LGBTQ community.

Understand the developmental needs for those coming out as LGBTQ.- Engage in dialogue about how to be an effective, proactive ally to the LGBTQ community.

Receive information on local, regional and national resources about Allyhood and the LGBTQ community.

Learn how attacks on women's reproductive healthcare hurt the transgender community.

Organizations wishing to support us in making this event free for attendees should contact Lindsay@LindsayLemmer. com. Your generosity will be noted at the event.