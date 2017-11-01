LGBTQ Ally Training Program
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Presented by Madison NOW, Conducted by Outreach
Wednesday, November 1, 6-8 pm, Hawthorne Public Library, 2707 E Washington Ave
Cost: Free. Please register here.
The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) is happy to provide this training at no cost to everyone who cares about creating a safe, positive and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ community.
Conducted by Outreach, as a result of this training, participants will:
- Gain familiarity with commonly used terms within the LGBTQ community.
- Understand the developmental needs for those coming out as LGBTQ.- Engage in dialogue about how to be an effective, proactive ally to the LGBTQ community.
- Receive information on local, regional and national resources about Allyhood and the LGBTQ community.
- Learn how attacks on women's reproductive healthcare hurt the transgender community.
Organizations wishing to support us in making this event free for attendees should contact Lindsay@LindsayLemmer.