Arena

Li Chiao-Ping Dance

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: ARENA, presented by Li Chiao-Ping Dance

Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts: March 2, 7:30; March 3, 2:30 & 7:30; March 4, 2:30

Li Chiao-Ping Dance proudly presents ARENA, featuring new works choreographed by Li Chiao-Ping and performed by her talented company. The production explores movement as its own art form, with an emphasis on abstract expression through the dancing body.

ARENA will be shown in the round to give each audience member a unique perspective of the performance.

Tickets: $19; $13 for children, students and seniors

http://lcpdance.org

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
