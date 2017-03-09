Li Chiao-Ping Dance: Landed

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Thurs, March 9 at 8:00pm; Fri, March 10 at 8:00pm; Sat, March 11 at 2:30pm and 8:00pm

$19 general public; $13 kids / students / seniors

press release: A multimedia collaboration between Li Chaio-Ping and visual design artist Douglas Rosenberg, Landed stems from the artists' joint interests in personal stories of immigration as well as the meta-narratives related to these tales, historically and currently. The work interweaves spoken text with Rosenberg's acclaimed, poignant visual designs and Li's signature, inventive movement, to engage stories of immigrants from the late 1800s to the present.  "The context of contemporary American politics only served to heighten the inherent power of Li's poetic piece, which perfectly balanced movement, sound, and set design.  Bottom line:  She's a gifted storyteller" reviewer Lynn Trimble from Phoenix New Times proclaims. Li, a first-generation Chinese-American, folds in personal history as well as stories about incarcerations at Angel Island, internment camps, refugee camps, and other stories of border crossings, raising questions of home, place, ownership, and power.

608-258-4141

