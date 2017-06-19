Li Chiao-Ping Summer Dance Camp/Intensive

press release: A week-long celebration of dance - for all ages and abilities, June 19-24, 2017.

Featuring dance artists: Cynthia Adams, Janelle Bentley, Colleen Coy, Ken James, Li Chiao-Ping, Paula McArthur, Nicole Roerick, Laura Schoenherr, Liz Sexe, Collette Stewart, Jen Stone, Natalie Teichmann, Catey Ott Thompson, and Megan Thompson.

Dancers of all ages and abilities, from novices to pre-professionals, are invited to spend a week dancing in an idyllic setting in Oregon, Wisconsin with LCPD company dancers and trainers.

Choose from three sessions: Community & Youth, Pre/Professional Youth, or Pre/Professional. Daily workshops and classes offer a wide variety of dance training, including creative dance classes, yoga and pilates, contemporary/modern dance technique, and performance.

Summer Dance faculty and artists also host special events, including informal/formal performances, gatherings, and instruction on special topics such as Meditative Slow Flow, Contact Improv, Authentic Movement, and Gaga Technique, as well Li Chiao-Ping's ball class.

Summer Dance 2017 culminates with a public performance on June 25th at the Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space at Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave., Madison.

Registration options include full sessions or individual classes at these experience levels:

Community and Youth (Under 12) Dance Session

Pre/professional Youth Dance Session (Ages 12-17)

Pre/Professional Dance Session (Ages 17+)

A combination of the above

When you enroll for a full session ($175), you gain unlimited access to all the course offerings and the opportunity to participate in the final performance. If you can't spend the whole week with us, you may also drop in for any class and pay $15 per class. A limited number of scholarships are available--please contact us for more information.