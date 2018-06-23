Li Chiao-Ping Summer Dance Concert

press release: After a week-long dance camp and intensive, participants, along with professional artists, will present an evening of dancing, community and entertainment on Saturday, June 23 at 7:00 PM in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space located at Lathrop Hall. Summer Dance 2018 participants include a diversity of youth, community, and pre/professionals. Different backgrounds, personalities and abilities create an irreplaceable, unique performance opportunity for both the dancers and the audience. This year’s annual festival concert features the work of current and alumni Li Chiao-Ping Dance artists, including several premieres:

Cynthia Adams (Iowa), Constance Anderson (Wisconsin), Ken James (Iowa), Lyndsay Lewis (Wisconsin), Li Chiao-Ping (Wisconsin), Mary Patterson (Wisconsin), Nicole Roerick (Egypt), Elisabeth Roskopf (Wisconsin), Natalia Schradle (Virginia), Liz Sexe (Wisconsin), Catey Ott Thompson (Wisconsin), Megan Thompson (Virginia)

We are excited to welcome these celebrated artists, coming from near—Madison, Stevens Point, Milwaukee and Des Moines (Iowa)—and far—Cairo (Egypt) and Norfolk (Virginia)—to perform in this diverse and fresh showcase!

Highlights:

• Catey Ott Thompson’s solo “Organ-ized”, created using 25 images from 5 works of art from the permanent collection at Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art.

• Natalia Schradle’s new work inspired by Doug Varone’s choreography workshop.

• Cynthia Adams’ “Snap”, with principal performers from Fellow Travelers Performance Group, Ken James and Paula McArthur.

• Liz Sexe’s Rounds (2018) is an improvisational score that asks the performer(s) to navigate the possible definitions, representations, orientations and interpretations circular figures can present.

• Sneak preview of Li Chiao-Ping’s new work she is developing for the company’s Dec. 1 concert at the Madison Masonic Auditorium--- a work-in-progress titled “Fortuna” . . . and much more!