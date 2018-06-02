Libraries are for Everyone
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Stop by for this drop-in workshop and create your own screenprint of an inclusive Libraries Are For Everyone image, with text available in English, Spanish, or Arabic. Bring your own t-shirt/tote/material to print on, or create a print on paper. One print per person. All ages welcome, kids under 7 will need help from a grownup.
