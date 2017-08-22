press release: Gilda’s Club Madison is offering a life coaching workshop on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11:30 am that is free and open to the public with RSVP. The session will be facilitated by Coach Josie Collins who has more than 20 years of counseling experience for people dealing with addictions, grief, trauma and codependency. The event will be held at Gilda’s Club Madison, 7907 UW Health Ct., Middleton, WI 53562.

“We’re excited to have Josie join us on August 22,” said Lannia Stenz, Executive Director for Gilda’s Club Madison. “Her message of seeking balance so you can lead a more authentic life is incredibly powerful.”

Collins has devoted her career to helping people create more balance, fulfillment, joy and ease in their lives. She specializes in working with individuals who are on their spiritual path and want to gain clarity about what is the next step on their journey. Collins helps clients identify and heal the roadblocks that get in the way of moving forward.

“This workshop is designed to look at eight areas of your life to determine your level of satisfaction,” said Collins. “It helps you see where you are in and out of balance. You will be able to identify your next authentic action to bring more joy into your life.”

The public is welcome to participate in the workshop. To register for this free workshop, please call 608.828.8880 or email program@gildasclubmadison.org.