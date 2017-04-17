press release: To celebrate spring and engage with local fashion students, Hilldale will showcase a “Life in Bloom” art installation constructed by Madison College students exclusively for the shopping destination on the West Plaza (by Morgan’s Shoes and Café Hollander). The students were challenged to create fashion structures using foliage and recovered objects, playing up this year’s Pantone Color of the Year, Greenery. The exhibit will be installed on Monday, April 17, and will be available for viewing at Hilldale throughout the spring season.