Life of Pi

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

WUD Lakeside Cinema: In this adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel, a zookeeper’s son (Suraj Sharma) gets stranded on a lifeboat with a hungry tiger. Though the film’s musings about faith may prove vexing, director Ang Lee serves up some of the most breathtaking images you’ll see at the movies this year. PG, 2012. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4 

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6 

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

608-262-1143

