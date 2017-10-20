press release: The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Meadowood Neighborhood Center Life Stories Writers Group will hold a reading showcasing their work on Friday, October 20 at 6 pm at the Sequoya Branch Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

The Life Stories Writers Group meets Monday mornings at the MSCR Meadowood Neighborhood Center to capture and preserve pieces of memory that make up their lives. The group has published five volumes of essays. Learn from these interesting storyellers; this is the group’s fourth public reading.

MSCR operates recreation programs for all ages at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center. MSCR is a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District and offers a wide range of affordable and accessible programs including arts, enrichment, fitness, sports, swimming, afterschool programs and more. Please go to www.mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.