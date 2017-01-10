Lifeline Cell Phones

to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Goodman South Madison Library (GSM) has partnered with Lifeline Management Systems (LMS) and will be offering FREE CELL PHONES to income eligible individuals. Interested parties should bring a Wisconsin driver’s license or state identification card to the large meeting room (Room 115) every Tuesday, from 1:00 – 3 PM. For more information please contact SafeLink Community Outreach Specialist, Aisha Gray-Flemings at 608-239-6982.

Info

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map

Public Notices

Visit Event Website

608-239-6982

to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-10 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-17 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-24 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-31 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-31 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-31 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-01-31 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-02-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-02-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-02-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lifeline Cell Phones - 2017-02-07 13:00:00

Print

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer