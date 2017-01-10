Lifeline Cell Phones

Goodman South Madison Library (GSM) has partnered with Lifeline Management Systems (LMS) and will be offering FREE CELL PHONES to income eligible individuals. Interested parties should bring a Wisconsin driver’s license or state identification card to the large meeting room (Room 115) every Tuesday, from 1:00 – 3 PM. For more information please contact SafeLink Community Outreach Specialist, Aisha Gray-Flemings at 608-239-6982.