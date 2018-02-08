Lifesaving Tips for Facing an Armed Intruder or Active Shooter

press release: Tragic shooting incidents have been in the news a lot and the message is that they occur everywhere. Statistics indicate that a little more than 60% of active shooter situations are over within five (5) minutes. Knowing exactly what to do during those few minutes may mean the difference between life and death for coworkers and friends.

Anyone interested in learning more about this topic is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of WSC. CEU certificates will be awarded as 0.175 units.

When: February 8, 2018 from 7 am to 9 am (program starts at 7:15 am)

Where: Wisconsin Safety Council headquarters, 501 East Washington Avenue, Madison.

Cost: There is no cost for the workshops and you do not need to be a member of WSC to attend. Sponsors cover the costs of the workshop materials. There is free parking in two lots next to the WSC building. Each lot is marked with blue signs stating WMC Parking.

Registration: We are asking all attendees to register with the WSC so that we can properly prepare for the number of attendees, especially if you need a CEU certificate. Please call the WSC at 800-236-3400 or 608-258-3400 with any registration questions. Register online.