press release: October is National Down's syndrome awareness month and Gigi's Playhouse Madison is pleased to announce the "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Gala supporting GiGi's Playhouse, Dane County's only Achievement Center for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" gala will take place October 13th, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Sheraton Hotel Madison. This red carpet event will celebrate the achievements of GiGi's local families and help raise funds to support continued programming. This gala is our most important fundraiser of the year and key to "taking action!" to support the organization's mission to increase positive awareness of Down syndrome through national campaigns, educational programs and by empowering individuals and their families.

"Lights, Camera, Take Action!" gala will include cocktails, sit down dinner, silent auction, live auction and entertainment by comedian and motivational speaker, Rob Snow.

You are cordially invited to walk the red carpet with us and show support for our goals of continued free programming and global acceptance for individuals with Down syndrome. Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at www.gigisplayhouse.org/madison/gala.

GiGi's Playhouse is a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization founded in 2003. Gigi's Playhouse is a series of unique Achievement Centers serving children and adults with Down syndrome. Each playhouse makes a lifetime commitment to participants and their families. All programs aim to maximize acceptance and self-confidence and empower children and adults to achieve their greatest potential. All educational, therapeutic and career training programs offered to families at no charge. For additional information about the gala please contact Anita McKinley at 920-216-4050 or ammckinley@sbcglobal.net.