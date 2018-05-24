Like an Animal in a Cage: Voices from Solidarity Confinement

press release: Wisconsin holds hundreds of men and women in solitary confinement for weeks, months, years, and is some cases decades. According to the UN, even short term solitary confinement can amount to a form of torture. Meet and talk with survivors of solitary and find out what you can do to end such abuse in our jails and prisons. Hosted by WISDOM. Info? #608-509-7433 or email: 32davisframn@gmail.com