$3 admission.

Lil' Rev slides over from Milwaukee for another evening at the Hog. His music is infused with a strong sense of humility for the common man. He excels at harmonica and ukulele, and also packs a banjo, guitar and mandolin. He has been called the Jewish Pete Seeger and you can count Pete among his fans, along with the likes of Art Thieme and Joe Hickerson. Come see and hear what they all find so enjoyable about listening to Li’l Rev.