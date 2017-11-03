The Lil' Smokies, Mipso, The Brothers Comatose

$17 ($15 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: "Campfire Caravan" featuring The Brothers Comatose, Mipso, and The Lil Smokies hosts three of today's foremost emerging indie Americana bands as they trek across the United States -- stopping in more than 30 cities from Sept. 26 through Nov. 18, 2017.

Americana, bluegrass and country music genres are in-the-midst of a renaissance. In all corners of the country, artists are making a name for themselves with remarkably refreshing takes on traditional genres; efforts that are redefining the music beyond simple categorizations. The Brothers Comatose, Mipso, and The Lil Smokies are of this ilk. Each reside in different parts of America -- The Brothers Comatose from the West Coast, Mipso from North Carolina's Triangle region, and The Lil Smokies from the Rocky Mountains. Bringing their own unique interpretations of, and inspired contributions to, the evolution of traditional American music, each act sets a new bar with their compelling live performances. Together on one stage -- music fans will be treated to charismatic singers, virtuosic string-slingers, complex and nuanced songwriting and compositions, and more.

With each band quickly rising the ranks, "Campfire Caravan" is a nod to the musicians' early days playing music, when they'd perform for friends and family in basements, living rooms, and around campfires. "Campfire Caravan" celebrates the American tradition of gathering communities around music. In an untraditional format, all three bands rotate in the lineup with no single ensemble acting as the tour headliner. A completely different show will be presented in each city with spontaneous collaborations amongst the groups taking place between sets.

The Brothers Comatose tour in support of a brand-new single, "Don't Make Me Get Up And Go" -- produced by indie-rock legend John Vanderslice, which is scheduled for release in advance of AMERICANAFEST 2017 (Release Date: Sept. 8, 2017). Mipso showcases their recent #3 Billboard Bluegrass Chart-ranking, Coming Down The Mountain (April 2017). The Lil Smokies release their sophomore studio album, Changing Shades, in Sept. 2017.