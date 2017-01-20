RSVP for Lily’s Luau

press release: It’s cold outside but preparations are heating up for Lily’s Luau! The ninth annual Lily’s Luau to benefit Lily’s Fund for Epilepsy Research will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 6:30 pm at Union South Varsity Hall, 1308 W. Dayton Street. More than 700 guests are expected to attend in support and celebration of epilepsy research at UW-Madison. The night offers a warm escape from the Wisconsin winter —you can even wear your flip flops and grass skirts, though tropical attire is not required! The luau features a tropical feast, music and an auction. Tickets are $50 through January 8; $60 thereafter. Order tickets online and learn more at www.lilysfund.org or call 608 446-6052.

To date, the all-volunteer organization has raised almost $1 million to support leading edge epilepsy research at UW Madison. With the money raised, Lily’s Fund has supported three research fellowships at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health as well as awarded three $100,000 grants. These “Grace Grants,” are competitive grants designed to fund innovative early-stage epilepsy research and named after a local teen, Grace Penwell, who lives with epilepsy. As a volunteer-led organization, Lily's Fund invests 100 percent of proceeds from the Luau to advance epilepsy research at UW-Madison.

Lily’s Fund for Epilepsy Research was established in 2006 by Madison family David and Anne Giroux whose daughter Lily has epilepsy. Lily’s Fund also runs “Lily’s Friends,” a support group for parents of children with epilepsy, and strives to raise awareness and understanding about the disease through the annual Purple Day, Lily’s Lemonade Stands, and more.