press release:

Theatre LILA commissioned five female playwrights of color to create fierce, honest portrayals of the lines in their lives — that separate and connect; that need to be crossed, erased, and drawn again; that are invisible and in-between. Directed by American Players Theatre company member, Melisa Pereyra, LINES celebrates a diverse population of women, whose stories will inspire, provoke, build compassion, and become a catalyst for change.

Theatre LILA is proud to be in our fourth year producing theatre in Madison. Our mission is to create inventive new works and bring transformational theatre experiences to a diverse population of our community. We have proudly produced a variety of inventive plays including: The Suitcase Dreams, The Mojo and The Sayso, TRASH, The BED, Big Fish with Four Seasons Theater, Constellations and No Child… We also bring teaching artists into area classrooms through our WHOOPENSOCKER elementary school residency and our Story Project Workshop for teens and adults. You can learn more about our upcoming projects at www.theatrelila.com.

LINES: a Theatre LILA invention is sponsored by the Great Performance Fund for Theatre, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, TASC and Strang, Patteson, Renning, Lewis and Lacy.