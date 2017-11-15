Lip Sync Battle for Charity

press release: The Friends of The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for teams to compete for a $1,000 grand prize for their favorite charity in its second annual Lip Sync Battle on November 15 at The Brink Lounge. Nonprofit organizations and like-minded philanthropists battle it out for a common cause: fighting to end the cycles of homelessness and poverty in Dane County.

“There is no simple, magic answer to break these vicious cycles,” said LaShell Lentz, chair of this year’s Lip Sync Battle. “The event spotlights how [The Salvation Army of Dane County] collaborates with multiple organizations for the betterment of our clients.” The event also coincides with the appearance of the Red Kettles around town, the Army’s instrumental and well-renowned fundraising effort supporting homeless shelters, a food pantry, community center, medical and dental care for the under or non-insured, and the newest addition, the DAWNS rapid rehousing program.

During the Lip Sync Battle, teams of up to 8 people perform their favorite song for 90 seconds. The four teams with the highest scores in the following categories move into the final round:

· Audience Votes

· Performance Creativity

· Technical Execution

After the top four teams perform for a second time, a winner will be selected and presented with a check to support the charity of their choice.

The fun and memorable night also features local celebrity judges, a silent auction, raffle opportunities, hors d’oeuvres, and more.