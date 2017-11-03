Lip Sync for Schools

press release: Modeled after the popular Lip Sync Battle segments from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Lip Sync feature local celebrity performers as well as school principals and staff from the Madison community, the night is a celebration of Madison’s public schools.

7 pm: Entertainment Begins: The evening will feature continuous battles between local celebrities, school officials and other public education supporters. Battles will feature each group performing one song before an audience determines a winner. Come prepared to cheer loud! Battles will continue throughout the night until 15 minutes before the event ends.

Feeling battle weary? Be sure to check out the photo booth, courtesy of Celebrations Entertainment, and sample a variety of food and drink options. A full cash bar will be available, featuring the evening's signature cocktail. Browse through the silent auction featuring unique items and experiences donated from local businesses.

11pm: The night may end, but be sure to follow the Foundation on social media to see photos and videos of the event. Don't forget to check-out from the silent auction to take home any prizes you may have won, and don't leave without your pictures from the photo booth!