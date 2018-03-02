Lisa Johnson (CD release)

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Lisa is a wonderful performer who writes thoughtful, heartfelt songs. (She is also the Hog's hardworking volunteer co-ordinator.) During this show, she will be joined by various musicians featured on her new CD. She will sing, play guitar, autochord and maybe hammered dulcimer. There will be a mix of originals, traditional and contemporary folk songs and instrumentals. CDs will be on sale. There will be cake!