press release:

Filene Research Institute and CUNA Mutual Group are proud to welcome author Lisa Servon to Madison on Monday, October 2, 2017. Join us the night before the YWCA Racial Justice Summit for this FREE event to hear Lisa read from her book, The Unbanking of America: How the New Middle Class Survives. Attendees will receive a FREE copy of Lisa's book and have the opportunity to ask questions during the live Q&A. Free Registration is required.

Why attend? Dane County is often considered one of the best places to live and raise a family in America. However, Dane County repeatedly ranks near the bottom in national studies on the extent of racial disparities in economic status, health, education, justice and child welfare for African Americans as well as for Hispancis and Asians. For example, black households earn three times less than the median white households in Dane County. Learn how America's broken financial system leads to inequities in access to financial services vital in creating opportunity for all of Dane County's residents.

Speaker Biography: Lisa Servon is a Professor of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania and the former Dean at the The New School. She conducts research in the areas of urban poverty, community development, economic development, and issues of gender and race. Specific areas of expertise include economic insecurity, consumer financial services, and financial justice. Servon holds a BA in Political Science from Bryn Mawr College, an MA in History of Art from the University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD in Urban Planning from UC Berkeley.