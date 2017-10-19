press release: You’re invited to a Listen Up! Storytelling event at Edgewood College.

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 6:00p, in the Washburn Heritage Room, a group of Edgewood College students and employees will share their personal and true stories related to the themes of family, community, immigration, homelessness, race, sexuality and bullying.

Ali Muldrow, Racial Justice Youth Organizer at GSAFE, will moderate the session. This event is free and open to the public.

Edgewood College, rooted in the Dominican Catholic tradition, engages students within a community of learners committed to building a just and compassionate world. The College educates students for meaningful personal and professional lives of ethical leadership, service, and a lifelong search for truth.