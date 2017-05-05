Listening in the Dark

A listening experience in the dark, here we zoom in on the music by blocking out sight, movement and all other sounds. Sit or lie down, relax, and allow yourself the time to really listen to the music styling on CHANTS (and friends). This event is part of Library as Retreat Space, May 1 - May 7, 2017. Presented in partnership with the Bubbler, and funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.