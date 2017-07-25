The Listening Party

press release: Join us at Wetmore Park for some family fun and FREE entertainment beginning at 5:00pm (concert starting at 6:00pm). *Rain date if needed – Tuesday, 8/15

Americana/Folk trio out of Milwaukee, WI that uses storytelling, soulful vocals and bad luck to make heartfelt acoustic rock music. Singer Weston Mueller performs with raw emotion and is complemented by crafty musicianship from mates Joshua Hester (Mandolin, Guitar, Bass)and Jacob Wood (Piano, Vocals).

“Every note and expression is full of feeling.” - Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentine

At Wetmore Park the entertainment may include arts/crafts, caricature artist, balloon sculpture, face painting and more! This event is FREE to the community so come out and enjoy some music and entertainment!