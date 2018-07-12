Listening to Wisconsin

Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:

Kathy Cramer, a professor of political science at UW-Madison and recent author of The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker will join us for a conversation discussing our concerns and hopes about our democracy among residents of Waunakee.

This event is free and open to the public!

