Listening to Wisconsin
Waunakee Library 710 South St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release:
Kathy Cramer, a professor of political science at UW-Madison and recent author of The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker will join us for a conversation discussing our concerns and hopes about our democracy among residents of Waunakee.
This event is free and open to the public!
Info
