Literacy Network Learning Center Tours

press release: Literacy Network is celebrating one whole year in its new learning center in South Madison. Join us for free tours of the building on any of four dates in September and see Literacy Network programs in action!

“Wed, Sept 6, 6:30–7:30 pm

“Wed, Sept 13, 6:30–7:30 pm

“Mon, Sept 18, 5:30–6:30 pm

“Mon, Sept 25, 6:00–7:00 pm

“Please contact us at info@litnetwork.org or call (608)244-3911 to reserve your space. Thank you!