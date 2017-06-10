Literacy Network Summer Celebration

Literacy Network 701 Dane St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Saturday, June 10, 11:00am-2:00pm

Join Literacy Network Students, Volunteers and Supporters for: Food Carts: The Looking Glass Bakery, Jakarta Cafe, Taqueria Sabor Querentano, Kin Kin Coffee

Activities: Face Painting, Tarot Card Readings, Balloon Animals, Free Kids Books and more!

Shop the book sale while you are here.

This event is open to the whole community. Grab a friend and family and join in on the celebration!

Literacy Network 701 Dane St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

608-244-3911

