press release: Herring, mushrooms, fish, and more. Mmmmmmm. Madison Vilnius Sister Cities and Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers invite you to celebrate a Lithuanian Christmas party on Sunday. Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

Where: St. Dennis School Cafeteria, 413 Dempsey Rd. The Parish Center is right next to the church, and entered from the parking lot.

For the kids, there will be a Santa, so bring a small, gift-wrapped present with your child’s name on it, and slip it secretly into our red Santa bag. Lithuanian children traditionally perform for Santa, so please have your child prepare a song, poem, musical piece (there is a piano available),etc., in English or in Lithuanian.

For the adults there is good company and delicious food. Drinks are provided, but please bring a meatless dish to pass. Lithuanian Christmas Eve (Kučios) tradition serves 12 meatless dishes – fish, mushrooms, potatoes, veggies, desserts, etc.

The event is conducted in both Lithuanian and English so no one is left out. Bring your friends and family. There is no cost but we appreciate any donations to off-set the cost of renting the hall.

Weather note: last year we had to re-schedule the party at the last moment because of bad weather. We apologize to anyone who did not get the notice. In case of questionable weather this year, please call the following numbers to get any news of cancellation, or check Facebook and your email. Call 608-393-1632 or TXT SMS 608 335 4334.