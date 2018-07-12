Little Shop of Horrors

press release: Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman; Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

Directed by Shad Willingham

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

A sci-fi-horror-comedy-musical classic! Seymour, the meek employee of a struggling plant store, stumbles upon a one-of-a-kind plant that might save the shop. Naming it Audrey II, after his co-worker crush, Seymour discovers the out of this world plant can talk, sing, and has a taste for human blood! Can Seymour save the store, the girl, and, potentially, the world?

The cast features Josie Brandmeier, Patrick Collins, Faith Fuller, Ana Gonzalez, Emma Grady, Gabe Hanna, Ben Jaeger, Brette Olpin, Bryanna Plaisir, Caitlin Rowe, Cobi Tappa, Maddie Wilinski, and Sam Wood.

There will be a special opening night gala Friday, July 13th starting at 5:30 PM. Food and a cash bar will be provided along with tours of the Department of Theatre and Drama’s Scene Shop, Costume Studio and production spaces, a pre-show talk by the director, and post-show dessert along with an opportunity to meet and mingle with the cast.

Performances will be held in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, July 12-29.

Tickets on sale June 11. Ticket Prices:

$40 Opening Night Gala Friday July 13

$30 Adult; $25 Senior (62 +); $15 Children (K-12); $15 Group Sales (10 tickets or more); $20 UW Students (ID); $25 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)

To Order Tickets: 1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales:

Vilas Hall Box Office (Hours begin mid-June), 821 University Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street. Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays (no convenience fees for in-person orders)

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.