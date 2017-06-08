Live Fully by Returning to Summertime Ease

press release: Remember when summer was a time to take a break from the routine of life, to allow imagination, creativity, and leisure to take over? Yet today, we’re busier than ever. Join Chariti Gent as she shares three strategies for returning to that “summertime” place of being. Because when we consciously create and allow for that kind space in our life, imagination, creativity, and leisure are given the opportunity to flourish. Leave with the knowledge and tools to live more fully, more humanely, and with the inspiration to dream big.