press release: Dementia Friendly Middleton Coalition, a non-profit working to make Middleton more accessible and safe for people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia, is sponsoring a community event, Living Well With Dementia. The free event, on Sunday, November 19 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center from noon to 5:30 p.m., features panel discussions and a health resource fair.

Keynote presenter Dr. Susan McFadden, Professor Emerita of Psychology at UW Oshkosh and co-founder of the Fox Valley Memory Project, is an expert on caring for patients with memory loss and is credited with bringing dementia-friendly awareness to Wisconsin. Her talk is titled "Aging Together: Dementia, Friendship and Flourishing Communities." Following the keynote address, panel discussions will be held on four topics: How to partner with physicians for best care, strategies for staying independent, creating optimal care and living arrangements, and legal and financial planning.

Although there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, there are lifestyle changes and medical interventions that can affect how the disease progresses. The Living Well With Dementia panels and health fair will provide information about these lifestyle changes as well as information about local resources for patients with dementia and their caregivers.

Stacy Austin-Li, head of Dementia Friendly Middleton, is the organizer of the event. Austin-Li brought together a large group of medical and professional experts on memory loss, as well as community members with personal connections to dementia. Austin-Li is a caregiver to her mother, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

"I have seen first-hand how the progression of the disease can be overwhelming," she said. "And it is one that is never finished, because each stage of the disease brings new questions."

"Alzheimer's and dementia is still a taboo topic for many people, much like cancer was in the 1970's," Austin-Li said. "By raising awareness and decreasing stigma, events like this open the way for more conversations in families and in communities."

Middleton is a supporter of the Dementia Friendly community movement, which works to train local businesses and service providers on how to identify signs of dementia in the public and how to safely help people affected by dementia. Middleton, working with ADAW, was the first community in Dane County to become certified "Dementia Friendly" in 2014.

Living Well With Dementia is co-sponsored by Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW), Heritage Senior Living, and Middleton Senior Center.